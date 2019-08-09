BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the August Issue of CSO Magazine Featuring the City of Phoenix and Armacell

NORWICH, England, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its latest issue of CSO Magazine.

For this month's cover feature, Dan Brightmore sits down with the Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of Phoenix to learn how the Arizona capital is striving to become one of the most sustainable desert cities in the world.

Next, Armacell's Amber Jesic discusses how the company is using technology to support sustainable practices in its supply chain.

She explains that: "Organisations are becoming more sophisticated in the supply chain space. As they become better at supply chain and inventory management, they're becoming more aware of the opportunities associated with the supply chain becoming more interdependent and approached from an end-to-end perspective."

This month's exclusive company profiles feature Prysmian Group, Refinitiv, the City of Brampton and more.

As innovation continues at its blistering pace, CSO Magazine takes a deeper look at how smart city technologies are reimagining urban life.

Elsewhere, Matt High examines how, when it comes to procurement, CPOs need to put sustainable procurement on the agenda.

In this month's issue, CSO Magazine also takes an in-depth look at the world's top utility companies and the CEOs leading them.

You can also find the top conferences and events you won't want to miss this year.

The issue can be read here.



