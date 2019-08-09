Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Develops Additional Revenue Stream - Completes First Deployment of Community Central for Professional Associations

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV: IVI) is pleased to announce the completion of a milestone installation of its membership management platform Ivrnet Central, expanding the already large market for Ivrnet Central to professional associations.

In process since early 2019, Ivrnet Central was installed in Q2 for one of the premier engineering associations in Canada with over 70,000 professional members. Ivrnet Central will provide management and payment capabilities for several thousand of these members who procure ancillary services through the association. It is anticipated that usage of Ivrnet Central by the association will continue to grow over time and has already become the largest installation of Ivrnet Central to date.

"This new install is one of 3 significant new projects obtained through Ivrnet's new agent channel", stated Andrew Watts, CEO of Ivrnet. "We believe these new clients are the tip of the spear, with many more projects envisioned for this sales channel. I cannot be more pleased with how well these initial projects have gone."

The completion of this new project provides more than a new client for Ivrnet, but also a potential entry path for Ivrnet into thousands of professional associations across North America. By starting slowly with one of the premier associations in the Canada Ivrnet believes it has laid the ground work for future projects and developed a strong reference account for the industry.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value added business automation software. Our products and services are delivered through the traditional phone network and the Internet. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people; mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently and personalized communication between people and automated systems. Ivrnet's applications are accessible through nearly any form of communication technology, at any time, from anywhere in North America via voice, phone, fax, email, texting and the Internet.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements relating to Ivrnet's anticipation that usage of Ivrnet Central by its first professional association client will continue to grow over time and the belief that the successful deployment of Ivrnet Central to that professional association will open a large new market for Ivrnet and lead to many more projects for this sales channel. These statements reflect Ivrnet's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Ivrnet including Ivrnet's understanding of the potential usage of Ivrnet Central by the members of this first professional organization client and the number of professional organizations in North America that offer similar services to their members. However, these statements require Ivrnet to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and, as such, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantee that usage by this first professional association will continue to grow or that Ivrnet will be able to make additional sales or deployments of Ivrnet Central to further professional associations due to a variety of potential factors including, but not limited to, lack of willingness of professional associations or their members to adopt and use the product, the inability of Ivrnet to successfully market or develop the product to new or others developing competitive or alternative products. Actual results and developments may differ materially from the results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond Ivrnet 's control. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on Ivrnet. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, Ivrnet assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

