RED ROCK SECURED: Red Rock Secured Announces Precious Metals Continue to Rise Amidst Treasury Bond Decreases

Red Rock Secured is a client-focused investment firm dedicated to protecting clients' retirement accounts by providing physical and secured assets such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / Red Rock Secured's expert investment professionals frequently advise customers to purchase precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium to diversify their investment portfolios in a safe and secure manner as many investors move further and further away from treasury bonds. Treasury bonds are inherently risky, particularly for retirement investment clients whose portfolios are not designed to weather rapid fluctuations in inflation coupled with high-interest rates.

"Over time, the value of precious metals continues to rise, making them viable and flexible investment options," says Sean Kelly, Red Rock Secured's CEO and Founder. "Precious metals are scarce, which has made them more valuable over time. Precious metals are also valued worldwide as bullion or coins with accepted values. Precious metals are tangible assets which continue to rise despite the unstable geopolitical, social and economic climates of today."

Red Rock Secured's team of expert professionals makes investing in precious metals safe and easy. Red Rock Secured can help clients turn their investment accounts into penalty-free Gold IRAs with no hassle.

Red Rock Secured provides expert advice on precious metals which is personally tailored to meet each client's unique financial needs.. Red Rock Secured puts customer needs at the forefront of every discussion, which makes them one of the most recommended companies of their kind.

Red Rock Secured is happy to work with you to discuss the benefits of purchasing precious metals as a form of retirement investment.

ABOUT RED ROCK SECURED

Formed in the wake of the 2008 market crash, Red Rock Secured is focused on protecting clients' IRA/401K and all qualifying tax-deferred retirement accounts by placing them in assets such as precious metals which can never be depleted to zero. Red Rock Secured currently employs close to 50 staff members or affiliates. Red Rock Secured is also passionate about serving the veteran community and is a proud supporter of the K-9's for Warriors, a non-profit organization focused on re-homing and training service animals to assist injured veterans.

