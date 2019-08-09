

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a call by more than 200 mayors to expedite moves to pass a long-pending gun control legislation in the wake of last weekend's mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.



The House passed the Background Check Expansion Act in February, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not allow to introduce a bipartisan legislation sponsored by Sens. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), proposing tougher background checks, in the Republican-controlled Senate.



This bill establishes new background check requirements for firearm transfers between unlicensed individuals unless a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer first takes possession of the firearm to conduct a background check.



In a letter signed by 214 city mayors, McConnell was urged to bring senators back to DC by cutting short he recess to vote on the issue.



'The tragic events in El Paso and Dayton this weekend are just the latest reminders that our nation can no longer wait for our federal government to take the actions necessary to prevent people who should not have access to firearms from being able to purchase them,' the United States Conference of Mayors wrote in the letter.



McConnell responded to it by saying that instead of calling a special session, the lawmakers use the next few weeks to gather ideas to find a bipartisan legislative solution.



'We're going to have these bipartisan discussions and when we get back (from the recess), hopefully, be able to come together and actually pass something,' he said in an interview to News Radio 840 WHAS.



House speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday urged Donald Trump to invoke his presidential powers to call the Senate back into session and address gun control legislation.



'Donald Trump, after the horrific loss in Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton & Chicago, I urge you to call Senate Majority Leader McConnell and the US Senate back to DC to vote on House-passed bipartisan gun violence prevention legislation,' she said on Twitter. 'It is our duty to do something,' she added.



