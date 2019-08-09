CBDual Biotechnology Corp.: CBDual Biotechnology Corp (subsidiary of OTC: CBDG) to Offer ORALDNA(R) Testing to Improve Oral and Systemic Health

THOUSAND OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / CBDual Biotechnology Corp., a subsidiary of THC Farmaceuticals, Inc (OTC PINK:CBDG) developer of CBD based oral health products, today announced - that the Company is now offering a powerful new tool to help with gum disease diagnosis and treatment. A simple rinse test from OralDNA Labs identifies individual genetic susceptibility to periodontal disease. With this information, clinicians are able to establish which patients are at increased risk for more severe periodontal infections, allowing personalized therapy and treatment. All salivary diagnostic tests can be ordered from the same simple oral rinse collection, disease-causing bacteria and helps personalize doctor prescribed treatment. An extensive evaluation by the Company's dental clinicians established that the use of OralDNA testing improves oral health outcomes and allows patients to make more informed choices on both professional and at-home care. CBDual Biotechnology is getting ready to begin clinical trials for its CBD based dental mouthwash. Published clinical research suggests that CBD may be useful to control bone resorption and gums inflammation during progression of experimental periodontitis in laboratory animals.

Properly prescribed dental treatment protocols based on advanced genetic testing can also help manage risk for serious systemic health issues. Left untreated, the same bacteria that cause gum disease can directly increase risk for cardiovascular disease, and are associated with increased risk of diabetes, stroke and birth complications.

Salivary Tests for Oral and Integrated Care

OralDNA tests such as MyPerioPath are now routinely used by thousands of healthcare professionals for early identification of the harmful bacteria that trigger inflammation and gum disease, and to aid in the personalization of treatment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of adults have periodontal disease. Oral pathogens have been shown to directly cause an increase in cardiovascular risk. Numerous studies have linked oral health to other systemic health issues such as diabetes, stroke and birth complications, and dental offices are increasingly on the front line in managing this risk. CBDual Biotechnology products and methods will be designed to provide individualized periodontal treatments for patients.

About CBDual Biotechnology Corp.

THC Farmaceuticals, Inc.: (OTC:CBDG) through its subsidiary, CBDual Biotechnology Corp., is a pharmaceutical start-up company focuses on developing products based on cannabidiol (CBD) and/or Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The company's facility is located in Southern California where we provide easy access for patients to participate in clinical trials of new medical cannabis medications, therapies, and products. CBDual Biotechnology Corp is a privately held, US Based Biotechnology company with propriety technology for enhanced oral delivery of bioactive cannabindoids. This technology promotes overall oral health due to higher effectiveness of the delivery methodology. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in California, with its R&D in the US and Israel.

Forward-Looking Statements:

SOURCE: CBDual Biotechnology Corp.

