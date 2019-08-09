Oriental Yuhong Achieved Gross Revenue $1,122 million In The First Half Of 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.(stock code: SZ002271) released the first half report of 2019 on August 9, 2019. The report shows that Oriental Yuhong's revenue and earnings continue to grow in 2019. In the first half of this year, the company achieved gross revenue of $1,122 million,with a year-on-year growth of 40.89%, and the net profits attributable to shareholders of the listed company reached ¥130 million, with a year-on-year growth of 48.11%.

According to the financial report, Oriental Yuhong's sales have gradually expanded in the past few years, and the operating income has been growing steadily. In the operating revenue, the sales revenue of waterproof materials was $936 million, with a year-on-year growth of 41.89%, and the revenue of waterproof construction was $146 million, with a year-on-year growth of 49.77%. R&D input was $19 million, up 33.71 year-on-year.

As a construction materials system service provider, Oriental Yuhong holds the responsible attitude towards investors and maintains steady growth year after year. This year, uncertainties and unstable factors in the international economic environment are increasing. Oriental Yuhong takes "development with better quality and more health" as its strategic positioning, puts risk management and control in the first place, attaches importance to business quality, and continues to promote sustainable and healthy development of the company. The management of Oriental Yuhong firmly believes that with the operating efficiency's continuous improvement, it will maintain a good momentum in the second half of 2019, and its future performance is worth expecting.

In addition, Oriental Yuhong's brands also involves the Yuhong Waterproof(resident building materials), VASA(special mortar), Wonewsun(energy-saving insulation), TDF(non-woven fabric), DAW Asia(architectural coatings) and so on. All brands mentioned above have set good brand images in their respective sectors and business fields. Their brands have become increasingly highlighted.

About Oriental Yuhong

Oriental Yuhong entered construction waterproofing industry in 1995. During the past 20 years , it has been devoted to providing high-quality and completed waterproofing system solutions for important infrastructure construction, industrial buildings, civil buildings and commercial buildings. It has become a well-known construction materials system service provider in Asia. Oriental Yuhong holding Shanghai Oriental Yuhong, Hong Kong Oriental Yuhong, Oriental Yuhong North America Co., Ltd. and other 50 constituent companies, has established 28 manufacturing and R&D logistics bases in China.

