Web Presence: New Jersey Expands Medical Cannabis Program - Attorney Charles X Gormally Shares the Specifics

Charles X Gormally On New Jersey's Medical Cannabis Expansion, What It Means For the State.

New Jersey is rapidly expanding its medical marijuana program, as the Senate and Assembly and Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill last month to expand access to medical cannabis in the state.

Charles X Gormally, a New Jersey attorney and co-chair of the Brach Eichler cannabis group, said this move toward cannabis expansion will be the start to growth in the cannabis industry. Charles X Gormally said he is hopeful that legalizing recreational marijuana will be the next step for his state.

New Jersey has nearly 50,000 patients who have prescriptions for medical marijuana, but the state has only six cannabis providers. This means long lines and supply shortages for thousands of New Jersey residents, according to Charles X Gormally. With the passing of this bill, up to 28 cannabis providers are permitted in the state, which will make a massive difference for patients.

With the passing of this bill (A20), a Cannabis Regulatory Commission will be created in the state. This commission will oversee and regulate the industry. Additionally, the bill will end the 6.625% sales tax on medical marijuana by the year 2022.

This bill will make it easier for patients to obtain access to medical marijuana as well, as rules have been relaxed on how much patients can buy and how many doctor's visits they are required to have before they are approved. Nursing homes and other health institutions are now permitted to buy cannabis for patients, out-of-state patients can purchase medical cannabis in New Jersey when visiting the state and home delivery is now also permitted.

Another important element of bill A20 is that it set a goal of giving 15% of licenses to minority owners and another 15% to women, veterans and disabled people. Charles X Gormally said this is an important step in this already progressive bill.

The cannabis practice at Brach Eichler has eight lawyers on the team who have experience in health law, real estate, land use, corporate transactions, labor and employment and more. They are poised and ready to usher in these and future changes to cannabis legalization in New Jersey, said Charles X Gormally.

"Our attorneys are uniquely qualified to navigate complicated and highly regulated marketplaces, while providing practical and informed guidance to entrepreneurs participating in this business," Charles X Gormally said.

For more information on the cannabis law group and cannabis law, including an educational and informative video series, visit bracheichler.com.

