Discovery Gold Corp.: Discovery Gold Corporation (GRN Holding Corporation) Adds Nationally Recognized Hemp Industry Leader, Michael Kelley, To Its Strategic Advisory Board

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / Discovery Gold Corporation. (OTC PINK:DCGD, the "Company"), which has announced a corporate name change to GRN Holding Corporation, is pleased to announce it has added Hemp Industry leader Michael Kelley a member to its Strategic Advisory Board. In this capacity, Mr. Kelley will help engineer the firm's Mergers & Acquisition strategy for its Agriculture and Production portfolio.

Mr. Kelley has been actively engaged in commercial agricultural for over 40 years. With the passage of the 2014 Federal Farm bill, Mr. Kelley was recruited to Kentucky and co-founded what has become one of the largest hemp companies in America. Returning to Florida in 2018, Mr. Kelley founded Sunshine Hemp, Inc., and was recently awarded by the State of Florida the first public-private Hemp Planting permit in partnership with Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University (FAMU). Sunshine Hemp will pioneer the development of customized seed genetics for the Florida hemp market, which is expected to boom as a major hemp producer in 2020. Mr. Kelley will be focused on developing advanced hemp genetics to grow plants with diverse cannabadiol and terpene characteristics.

"Mr. Kelley's national pedigree in Hemp farming and processing is unmatched. He will be a very valuable team member to help the company identify state of the art hemp and cannabis genetics, cultivation and production technologies and investment opportunities", commented Justin Costello, CEO of the Company.

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Mr. Kelley said: "The Hemp industry is in its infancy and I look forward to assisting DCGD with their goal of becoming a leader in banking, financing, and supporting the best hemp products, practices and businesses in this exciting growth industry."

