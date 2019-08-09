Page Magazine: Reverie Announces Page, a Sustainable Fashion Magazine

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reverie: Page is a newly-established fashion publication dedicated to the development and success of current and emerging fashion designers. Focusing on sustainability and promoting consciousness while delivering an unbiases perspective of the fashion industry. Page magazine core belief is to bring back the vivacity and alluring nature a fashion magazine once held.



"Page Magazine will be the first truly sustainable fashion magazine. Our print issues will be made to order. But most importantly, we want to provide insight into fashion that is palatable for any fashion enthusiast who wants a grounded outlook on fashion. We intend to humanize fashion wile informing and enlightening our readers." - Cassell A. Ferere, Editor-in-Chief

In an age where pop culture is just as important as world-culture, the dissemination of content is changing, Page aims to produce beautifully stunning content that pleases the reader ascetically. Page provides a fresh, insightful take on fashion, lifestyle and culture. The Magazine's website reveriepage.com, will provide a new perspective of the entire fashion industry. Page editors are focused on interviews about the internal dialogue of a person more than their external markers of success. Page believes success is often the closing chapter of an individual's professional story. Reverie: Page is interested in the beginning and the middle chapters of someone's story, this is often where people struggle, learn and grow.

Besides offering brands a way to connect with an audience through integrated storytelling, page magazine exists to inform and inspire our readers. The quarterly print magazine will feature engaging informative exclusive content covering fashion, Sustainability, and pop culture.

Page Magazine has chosen to offer order-to-print issues. "An authentic experience is what people crave. Order-to-print issues will show our audience how authentic and creative we are." - Joseph Benjamin, Publicist & OCD

Page Magazine is a unit of Reverie, a small diversified media and information company. An Online and print fashion magazine that produces content in the areas of, Events & Entertainment and Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle. If you would like more information, please email Joseph Benjamin Publicist & Creative Director at Jbenjamin@reverie-page.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be289bee-c5ee-4a66-9329-980b457669b6