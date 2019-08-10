Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Promotional Activity Involving its Common Stock

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2019 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, was notified by OTC Markets ("OTC") on August 7, 2019 of recent promotional activity regarding its common stock. The Company was informed that newsletter and emails were sent from a non-affiliated third party source.

The Company had no knowledge of the unauthorized promotional activity until it was notified by OTC Markets and given a copy of the material. The promotional materials seem to be of the writers opinion and therefore are not false or misleading to any facts. The industry size mentioned in one of the articles is true information. It was not involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation, distribution or payment of the promotional materials related to the Company and its security. The Company had no awareness or editorial control over the content in the materials.

The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in its press releases and its filings and disclosures made with the S.E.C. (through the EDGAR Database) and OTC Markets Group.

After inquiry of management, the Company confirms that its officers, directors and controlling shareholders (i.e., shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities), have not sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days on the open market.

Investor relations services over the past 12 months have been provided by Magellan, Inviticus, Redchip, SCA and Axiom.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

