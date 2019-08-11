

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc. (SSE.L) confirm Saturday that it is in discussions with Ovo Group regarding the possible sale of the SSE Energy Services business, which supplies energy and related services to around 5.7 million household customers across Great Britain.



SSE said,'These discussions are continuing, however no final decisions have been taken and no agreements regarding the terms of any transaction have been entered into. The Board remains focused on securing the best long-term future for the business, its customers and employees, and for shareholders.'



