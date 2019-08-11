Another not so nice week for our ATX with News from Andritz, Polytec, Lenzing, voestalpine, RBI, Palfinger, S&T, Austrian Post and Rosenbauer Group. Big winner was Österreichische Post while Bawag and especially voestalpine reached new Lows. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -1,84% to 2.892,4 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 5,34%. Up to now there were 78 days with a positive and 76 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 12,39% away, from the low 5,34%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,27%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,24%. These are the best-performers this week: Österreichische Post 7,33% in front of EVN 4,32% and Marinomed Biotech 3,14%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -10,11% in front of ...

