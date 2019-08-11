Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 11.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0JML5 ISIN: AT0000APOST4 Ticker-Symbol: O3P 
Tradegate
09.08.19
21:42 Uhr
31,500 Euro
+1,900
+6,42 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,400
31,600
10.08.
31,400
31,550
09.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OESTERREICHISCHE POST
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG31,500+6,42 %