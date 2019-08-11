InterestSpring LLC: Milton Security and Cyber Defense Technologies are Hosting the Second Annual VETCON Gathering on Friday, August 9

VETCON is a conference for Veterans, run by Veterans, during the largest hacker conference, DEFCON 27, at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas

FULLERTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2019 / Milton Security and Cyber Defense Technologies are proudly announcing today that the second VETCON gathering is being held August 9, 2019 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

VETCON was started in 2018 by Milton Security and Cyber Defense Technologies. Both companies are led by CEOs who are Veterans (USCG and USMC) that have a passion for helping Veterans. Both CEOs saw that in the Cyber Security industry there were support groups and events for everything but fellow Veterans.

In addition, Milton Security and Cyber Defense Technologies have had a Hire Veterans First program at both of their firms since their founding. They have found that Veterans are highly skilled, well-trained and a tight knit enclave within the hacker community.

In 2018, these two Veterans decided they wanted to throw a party and meetup for their hacker/veteran buddies and with the help of DEFCON organizers who provided space, VETCON was born.

In the past year, VETCON has held three events: DEFCON 26, Michter's Distillery in Kentucky, and InfoWarCon. At these events Veterans are able to meet and connect with others in the Cyber Security industry, network, and gain valuable knowledge to help in their careers.

This year's DEFCON will be bigger than 2018. There is no extra charge to come to VETCON for those who are already attending DEFCON.

VETCON announced their "Orders" last week for the conference on their website: https://vetconactual.com/your-orders-for-vetcon-ii/.

About Milton Security:

Milton Security is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007. Milton Security operates a 24/7/365 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. Using a combination of AI, ML, and human correlation, the Milton Threat Hunters scout for threats and assists with incident response activities in real time 24 hours a day. According to a recent report by Gartner, "Managed detection and response services allow organizations to add 24/7 dedicated threat monitoring, detection and response capabilities via a turnkey approach." Milton Security MDR goes above and beyond this by actively threat hunting, not just monitoring. For more information, email info@miltonsecurity.com, call 888-714-9001 or visit www.miltonsecurity.com.

About Cyber Defense Technologies:

Cyber Defense Technologies (CDT), a cyber security firm in Reston, VA, specializes in comprehensive information security solutions for federal, state and local, and commercial sectors. A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), CDT provides secure system design, security testing and exploitation, and regulatory compliance readiness for mission critical systems. CDT's highly-certified security engineers utilize their own holistic defenses in depth strategy and the latest technologies to protect critical infrastructure, information systems and data, reducing the risk of a cyber-attack while continuously detecting and responding to actual threats. To learn more about CDT, contact them at 1-800-658-1846 or visit the company's website at www.cyberdefensetechnologies.com.

