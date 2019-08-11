

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Model S crashed into a tow truck in Moscow, catching on fire and injuring three people. The vehicle was on autopilot, according to media reports.



The reports said that the vehicle was driven on a busy motorway by 41-year-old Russian businessman Alexey Tretyakov. Tretyakov and his two children were taken to the hospital after the accident.



This is not the first report of a Tesla on Autopilot crashing into stopped vehicles. A 2016 incident in China saw the car hit a street sweeper and cause a fatality, the reports said.



