AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - A (AASI) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - A: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2019 / 05:15 CET/CEST

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - A DEALING DATE: 09/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.7664 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56913854 CODE: AASI ISIN: LU1681044480

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2019 23:16 ET (03:16 GMT)