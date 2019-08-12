The global olive oil market size is poised to grow by 485.64 thousand tons during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global olive oil market from 2019-2023.
Read the 125-page research report with TOC on "Olive Oil Market Analysis Report by application (culinary usage and other purposes) and geography (MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America) 2019 2023" at https://www.technavio.com/report/global-olive-oil-market-industry-analysis?
The rising use of olive oil in different sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the olive oil market.
The demand for olive oil is growing at a rapid pace across the world, mainly due to its health benefits. Olive oil is a unique and tasty alternative to conventional edible oils. The consumption of olive oil reduces inflammation as it is a rich, concentrated source of monosaturated fat called the oleic acid. It also protects against type 2 diabetes and is an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Such health benefits of olive oil are expected to significantly drive the growth of the global olive oil market size during the forecast period.
Olive oil is also being used for various applications across different sectors. They are used for consumer products such as skin care creams, hair oils, snacks, daily products, and others. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly incorporating olive oil in medicines, owing to its health benefits. Thus, the growing use of olive oil in different sectors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:
- AVRIL
- BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP
- Bright Food
- DEOLEO
- SOVENA
Market Segmentation by Application:
The olive oil market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:
- Culinary usage
- Other purposes
Key Regions for the Olive oil Market:
Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.
- MEA
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
