The global olive oil market size is poised to grow by 485.64 thousand tons during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

The rising use of olive oil in different sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the olive oil market.

The demand for olive oil is growing at a rapid pace across the world, mainly due to its health benefits. Olive oil is a unique and tasty alternative to conventional edible oils. The consumption of olive oil reduces inflammation as it is a rich, concentrated source of monosaturated fat called the oleic acid. It also protects against type 2 diabetes and is an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Such health benefits of olive oil are expected to significantly drive the growth of the global olive oil market size during the forecast period.

Olive oil is also being used for various applications across different sectors. They are used for consumer products such as skin care creams, hair oils, snacks, daily products, and others. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly incorporating olive oil in medicines, owing to its health benefits. Thus, the growing use of olive oil in different sectors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

AVRIL

BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Bright Food

DEOLEO

SOVENA

Market Segmentation by Application:

The olive oil market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Culinary usage

Other purposes

Key Regions for the Olive oil Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

MEA

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

