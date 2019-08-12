Quanta Reveals New Brand Identity and Website

BERKHAMSTED, England, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Consultancy Services, a leading recruitment agency in the life sciences, renewable energy and ICT sectors, announced today the launch of its exciting new brand identity and website.

After a successful rebrand and design in 2016, Quanta's continuing evolution called for a design rethink to better reflect its current personality and identity. Designed to work effortlessly and responsively across all devices, the new site oozes personality while ensuring both clients and candidates receive the high level of service that Quanta is known for. Site navigation has improved dramatically and features have been added to improve ease of use, such as the messaging feature on consultant bios. Quanta's vibrant brand personality has been reflected in the new colour palette, with a focus on the brand's fresh and modern approach.

The logo remains the same, whilst the motif has evolved into a modern icon that can be displayed in any of the new Quanta colours to represent Quanta's one team ethos and their five values.

The future is looking extremely bright for Quanta. With 76 members of staff, a turnover of £62m and proud winners of 12 awards in the last three years, it was the perfect timing for a brand and website facelift.

Charlotte Attwood, Marketing Manager at Quanta Consultancy Services said: 'While our name remains the same, our new brand and website have changed dramatically to better represent who Quanta is and the quality services we deliver for our clients and candidates.'

Notes to editors:

Quanta Consultancy Services Ltd

Founded in 1992, Quanta Consultancy Services Ltd provides contract and permanent recruitment solutions to leading employers in the life sciences, renewable energy and ICT sectors throughout the UK, Europe and beyond.

With a vision to unite people with life-changing industries, Quanta's five key values focus on togetherness and working together as a team:

We enjoy what we do

We are proud to be different

We value communication

Investment in OUR future

One team

https://www.quanta-cs.com/