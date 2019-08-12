Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-08-12 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019- Subscription FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2019 Extraordinary VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2019 Government LTGCB04024C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB04024C Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.08.2019 Sales figures LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2019 Investors event TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2019 Extraordinary SNG1L Snaige VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2019 Interim report, SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2019 Interim report, TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2019 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.08.2019 Coupon payment MOKBFLOT20A Moda Kapitals AS RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.08.2019 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2019 Dividend ex-date NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.08.2019 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.