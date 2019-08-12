Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Statement Regarding Recent Press Speculation and Temporary Suspension of Trading 12-Aug-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Statement Regarding Recent Press Speculation and Temporary Suspension of Trading The Directors of eve Sleep Plc (AIM:EVE), a direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, have noted the recent press speculation regarding the Company. The Company confirms that it is in very early stage discussions regarding the potential merger of Simba Ltd, ("Simba") with eve, to be structured by way of the acquisition of Simba by eve (the "Potential Transaction"). There can be no certainty that the Potential Transaction will proceed or certainty as to the terms of the Potential Transaction. If it proceeds, the Potential Transaction may constitute a reverse takeover under the AIM Rules for Companies and if so would require the publication of an admission document in respect of eve as enlarged by the acquisition and the consent of eve shareholders [1] in a general meeting. A further announcement will be made in due course once the Company and its advisers have analysed whether the Potential Transaction is a reverse takeover pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies. The Company is not currently in a position to comply with the requirements of AIM Rule 14 insofar as publication of an admission document and convening of a general meeting are concerned as discussions are at a very early stage and due diligence has not been completed. In accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company has requested that its securities are immediately and temporarily suspended from trading on AIM until such time as either the Company publishes an admission document, discussions with respect to the Potential Transaction have ceased or it has been concluded that the Potential Transaction is not a reverse takeover. The Company will update shareholders with further information, as appropriate, in due course. -Ends- For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc James Sturrock, Chief via M7 Communications LTD Executive Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd- Nominated Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Adviser and Broker Matt Goode / Hannah Boros M7 Communications LTD -PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: SPC TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 16388 EQS News ID: 855449 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e5f2f5cbceabb4d8822805b43eedc814&application_id=855449&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

