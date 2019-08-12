Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 12.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Tradegate
09.08.19
16:09 Uhr
3,290 Euro
-0,024
-0,72 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,240
3,334
10:53
3,260
3,298
10:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ETALON GROUP
ETALON GROUP PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ETALON GROUP PLC GDR1,844+1,65 %
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR3,290-0,72 %