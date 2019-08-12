

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation slowed in July, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in July, which was slower than the 0.6 percent increase in June.



Price changes in restaurants and hotels led to the annual slowdown compared to the previous month, the agency said.



Prices for clothing declined 2.9 percent annually in July, while the education costs rose 2.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in July, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX