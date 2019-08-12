

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose in July after slowing in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in July, after a 3.8 percent increase in June, in line with economists' expectation. In May, inflation was 4.1 percent.



Prices for food products grew 5.1 percent annually in July and those of services and non-food products costs rose by 4.1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in July.



The harmonized index of consumer prices also gained 4.1 percent on year in July compared to 3.9 percent in June.



