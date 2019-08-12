A U.S. research team has found the most efficient locations for agrivoltaics include western America, southern Africa and the Middle East. The researchers found crop land, grasslands and wetlands were the best environments for PV projects linked to agriculture. Conditions suitable for crops are ideal for improving solar module efficiency.Combining solar power generation and agriculture offers not only a solution to securing land for PV projects in nations such as the Netherlands or Japan, where soil consumption is becoming an issue, but can also improve some kinds of agricultural activities while ...

