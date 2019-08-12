

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production fell in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell 7.6 percent in June compared to previous month.



Manufacturing output declined 7.5 percent monthly in June.



Mining industry output and energy production fell by 11.1 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production fell by a working day and seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in June, after a 7.8 percent rise in the previous month.



For the January to June period, industrial production rose 6.2 percent from last year.



