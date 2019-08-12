Anzeige
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 12

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 9 August 2019 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =79.92p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 80.47p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 107.05p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 107.52p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
12 August 2019

