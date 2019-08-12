

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Monday to extend losses from the previous session, with banks and miners underperforming.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 17 points or 0.23 percent at 7,236 after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.



Miner Anglo American fell as much as 2.3 percent while Antofagasta, BHP and Glencore were modestly lower after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed the scheduled September meeting with China and said the U.S. is not ready to do business with Huawei.



Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings dropped 1.4 percent and Standard Chartered declined 1.6 percent on worries about Hong Kong protests.



Shares of Rolls-Royce tumbled 2.7 percent on reports that engine parts from a Norwegian Boeing 787 Dreamliner fell shortly after take-off from Rome Fiumicino.



Thomas Cook shares plunged almost 15 percent after the struggling travel company admitted that its increased capital raising plan will dilute existing shareholders' stakes.



Energy company SSE Plc advanced 0.8 percent after confirming that it is in discussions with Ovo Group regarding the possible sale of the SSE Energy Services business.



Shares of M&C Saatchi Plc plummeted 22 percent. The marketing services business said it continues to expect year-on-year decline in first-half profit before tax as prior year's first half was unusually strong.



Tullow Oil soared 15 percent on news that it has made a 'potentially transformational' oil discovery in Guyana.



