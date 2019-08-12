IFG Group plc (IFP) Holding(s) in Company - Barclays Bank plc 12-Aug-2019 / 10:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IFG GROUP PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: Barclays Plc City and country of registered office (if applicable): London, Great Britain 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 07/08 /2019 6. Date on which issuer notified: 09/08/2019 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Below the lowest notifiable threshold 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of Total of Total attached to shares (total voting both in number of 9.A) rights % (9.A + of through 9.B) voting financia rights l of instrume issuervi nts i (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting Below the lowest Below Below 105,405, situation applicable threshold the the 665 on the lowest lowest date on applicab applicab which le le threshold threshol threshol was d d crossed or reached Position 5.916 0.000 5.916 of previous notificat ion (if applicabl e) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE0002325243 Below the lowest Below the Below Below the notifiable threshold lowest the lowest notifiabl lowest notifiabl e notifia e threshold ble threshold thresho ld SUBTOTAL A Below the lowest Below notifiable threshold the lowest notifia ble thresho ld B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of instrument datex Conversion voting votin Periodxi rights that g may be right acquired if s the instrument is exercised/c onverted. Right to recall (loan) SUBTOTAL B.1 Below the Below lowest the notifiable lowes threshold t notif iable thres hold B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical Number % of financial datex Conversion or cash of votin instrument Period xi settleme voting g ntxii rights right s SUBTOTAL Below Below B.2 the the lowest lowes notifia t ble notif thresho iable ld thres hold 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both rights if it rights through if it equals equals or is financial or is higher higher than instruments if than the the notifiable it equals or is notifiable threshold higher than the threshold notifiable threshold Barclays Capital NA NA NA Securities Ltd Barclays Plc NA NA NA Barclays Bank Plc NA NA NA 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: Done at [London] on [09/08/2019]. ISIN: IE0002325243 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IFP LEI Code: 213800DDLICUJ14JTY47 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 16468 EQS News ID: 855767 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2019 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)