The cumulative capacity of 5 MW-or-smaller solar systems has reached 958 MW in Brazil, according to consultancy Greener. Around a third of that capacity was installed in the first half of this year, with projects relying on half-cell and PERC modules making up the largest share.The prices of rooftop and other distributed generation PV projects continued to retreat in Brazil from January to June according to a report produced by Brazilian consultancy Greener. In the first half of the year, the total deployed capacity of PV projects up to 5 MW in size was 366.2 MW. That was enough to bring cumulative ...

