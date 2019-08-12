Acacia Pharma Group plc: Notice of Interim Results





Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US - 12 August 2019: Acacia Pharma Group plc ("Acacia Pharma", the "Company", the "Group"), (EURONEXT: ACPH), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercialising hospital products for US and international markets, will issue its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday 5 September 2019.

A conference call will take place on the same date at 9:30am CEST. Mike Bolinder, CEO and Christine Soden, CFO will present the financial and operational results followed by a Q&A session.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

Belgium Toll Free: 0800 746 68

Belgium: +32 (0) 2 792 0434

Netherlands Toll Free: 0 800 022 9132

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 794 8426

UK Toll Free: 0808 109 0700

USA Toll Free: +1 866 966 5335

Standard International Access: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

The call Password is Acacia Pharma.

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new nausea & vomiting treatments for surgical and cancer patients. The Group has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in nausea & vomiting and has discovered two product candidates based on the same active ingredient, amisulpride, to meet those needs.

The Group's lead project, BARHEMSYS for post-operative nausea & vomiting (PONV), has generated positive results in four Phase 3 clinical studies. Its sister project, APD403 for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV), has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.