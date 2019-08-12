Anzeige
Montag, 12.08.2019

WKN: A2JFW2 ISIN: GB00BYWF9Y76 
Frankfurt
13.09.18
09:04 Uhr
3,298 Euro
+0,327
+10,99 %
Acacia Pharma Group plc: Notice of Interim Results


Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US - 12 August 2019: Acacia Pharma Group plc ("Acacia Pharma", the "Company", the "Group"), (EURONEXT: ACPH), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercialising hospital products for US and international markets, will issue its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday 5 September 2019.

A conference call will take place on the same date at 9:30am CEST. Mike Bolinder, CEO and Christine Soden, CFO will present the financial and operational results followed by a Q&A session.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

Belgium Toll Free: 0800 746 68
Belgium: +32 (0) 2 792 0434
Netherlands Toll Free: 0 800 022 9132
Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 794 8426
UK Toll Free: 0808 109 0700
USA Toll Free: +1 866 966 5335
Standard International Access: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

The call Password is Acacia Pharma.

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Christine Soden, CFO
+44 1223 919760
IR@acaciapharma.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new nausea & vomiting treatments for surgical and cancer patients. The Group has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in nausea & vomiting and has discovered two product candidates based on the same active ingredient, amisulpride, to meet those needs.

The Group's lead project, BARHEMSYS for post-operative nausea & vomiting (PONV), has generated positive results in four Phase 3 clinical studies. Its sister project, APD403 for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV), has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma is based in Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, IN. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the under ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH. www.acaciapharma.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)