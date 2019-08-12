Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 12.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion
12.08.2019 | 12:43
(60 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 9

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 9 August 2019 were:

185.96p  Capital only
188.06p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 29th July
2019, the Company has 76,574,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 23,787,261
which are held in treasury.

© 2019 PR Newswire