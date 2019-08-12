

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation rose at a faster-than-expected rate in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



Consumer prices advanced 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.7 percent rise in June. Economists had expected a 2.8 percent rise.



Prices of housing, water, fuel and energy went up 5.5 percent and that of restaurants and hotels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 4.2 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively, in July.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.4 percent in July.



Another report from the statistical office showed that import prices fell 0.7 percent in June, after a 2.0 percent rise in the previous month. On the month, import prices gained 1.4 percent.



Export prices declined 1.0 percent on the month, and edged up 0.1 percent annually in June.



