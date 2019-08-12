mCig Inc.: MCIG Inc., Announces VitaCig(R) Brand Reboot

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / mCig, Inc. (OTCQB:MCIG) a leading distributor of innovative products, customized packaging solutions, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry, announces VitaCig division updates.

VitaCig brand was developed, designed and formulated in January 2014 as the first and original vitamin device with a unique inhalation technology. Being over 5 years in the market, VitaCig products are recognizable and popular among consumers in many countries. VitaCig devices are nicotine & tobacco free, pre-filled with vitamin-enhanced liquids and natural essential oils, presented by Classic, S-Edition and Excalibur collections.

As any brand needs to be refreshed to meet consumers' requirements, we have decided to reboot and breathe new life into our VitaCig brand. During last month, the VitaCig team was working on a new website, and now we are pleased to present our NEW LOOK! The redesigned website harmoniously integrates images and contents, and features a clean design and improved functionality.

We are going to continue expanding the product lines, and next week we will introduce "Cool Citrus" and "Stress" Excalibur capsules, the flavors that are the best-sellers among the Classic and S-Edition product lines.

We are delighted to offer even more to consumers later this year. Our team is working hard to bring new flavors, new formulations and new exciting products.

Our International partners and local distributors are very optimistic about such positive changes and are ready to expand the market by promoting our brand.

About VITACIG

VitaCig, Inc., is a Florida-based technology company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and retailing nicotine-free and tobacco-free vitamin and essential oil aromatherapy devices under the VITACIG trademark name.

For more information about VITACIG and its products, visit https://www.vitaciggroup.com/

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to be the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. employs a world-renowned tech team and has recently expanded its products and services to satisfy its evolving role in cannabis and hemp markets.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.mciggroup.com.

