Novadip Biosciences presents poster at 11th annual The Bioprocessing Summit

Presentation to focus on manufacturing platform for tissue engineering

Mont-Saint Guibert, Belgium, 12 August 2019: Novadip Biosciences ("Novadip" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique tissue regeneration technology platform to generate multiple product candidates, announces that it is presenting a poster at The Bioprocessing Summit, Boston, US on 12-15 August 2019. The poster presentation highlights Novadip's 3-dimensional, scaffold-free biological matrix technology platform and includes in vivo preclinical data that demonstrates the safety and efficacy of NV-D002, the Company's product candidate designed for deep thickness skin regeneration with the key attributes to address large skin reconstruction for patients who currently have limited treatment options.

Nicolas Theys, Chief Operating Officer, will present the poster with a focus on the Company's unique ATMP manufacturing platform for 3-dimensional, scaffold-free tissue engineering products. Nicolas will explain Novadip's fully GMP compliant three step process that has been implemented in the Company's new, state-of-the-art GMP accredited manufacturing facility. This plant has been designed as a multiproduct facility to offer manufacturing flexibility combined with efficiency and cost reductions. It is currently being used to manufacture hard tissue products for the Company's ongoing clinical trials and will also be used to manufacture soft tissue product candidate NVD-002.

Novadip Biosciences

Novadip Biosciences is a regenerative medicine spin-off company from Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL) and Cliniques Universitaires St-Luc founded in 2013 based on the research of Dr. Denis Dufrane. The creation of Novadip was supported by the Louvain Technology Transfer Office (LTTO), Sopartec and VIVES II. A Series A Round of EUR 27.7 million was raised in 2015 with New Science Ventures, Fund+, SRIW, Intégrale, Epimède, VIVES II, Nivelinvest and private investors. Novadip is developing 3-dimensional tissue products derived from adipose stem cells for critical hard and soft tissue reconstruction.

