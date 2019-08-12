

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices declined in July, after rising in the previous month, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The consumer price index declined 0.3 percent year-on-year in July, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in June.



The core CPI fell 0.1 percent in July, after a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices dropped a 1.3 percent in July, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell a 0.7 percent annually in July, reversing a 0.7 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX