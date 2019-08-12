

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A Tesla Model 3 electric car, which was on autopilot, caught fire after crashing into a parked tow truck in Moscow. Three people were injured in the incident, reports said.



Russian businessman Alexey Tretyakov with his two children were in the vehicle, which was driven on a busy motorway. All inside were escaped with miner injuries and taken to hospital. The Tesla driver said he was in a drive assistance mode, still holding the steering wheel, and he failed to see the truck.



The state TV channel Rossiya 24 showed the footage of the incident. It showed the car by the side of the road, and the metal frame of the vehicle was all that remained after the fire.



Earlier too, there were reports of Tesla on autopilot crashing into parked vehicles.



Tesla has always defended the safety of its Autopilot. Its mass-market Model 3 sedan has earned five star rating for safety from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA.



Meanwhile, it had faced criticism from Consumer Reports for the Model 3's substandard performance in its brake test. Later, the report was reversed and CR gave Model 3 'Recommended Buy' rating after improvement in the car's braking distance.



Reuters reported that the top U.S. automotive safety watchdog has issued at least five subpoenas to Tesla seeking information about crashes involving its vehicles.



