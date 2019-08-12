G5 Entertainment AB (NASDAQ OMX: G5EN.ST, OTCQX: GENTF) is pleased to announce that it will be trading in the US on the OTCQX Market as a so-called F share under the symbol "GENTF". As an OTCQX-traded company, G5 can benefit from increased visibility across the U.S. investor community. G5 has begun trading and U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"U.S. investors have requested a solution like this for some time and trading on the OTCQX International Market will make it easier for them to join G5's exciting journey," said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. "G5 has a solid financial position, a great game portfolio on the market, and a strong development pipeline, putting us in a position to thrive for years to come."

G5 Entertainment's shares are primary listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets create better informed and more efficient financial markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About F shares

To provide access to US investors who prefer to see quotes in US dollars during their regular trading hours and to facilitate trade reporting, broker-dealers create trading symbols, or tickers, of foreign securities in the US. These tickers are 5 letters long and end with the letter "F". As such, they are traditionally called F shares. More than 2,000 companies with primary listings on more than 30 global markets have an F share on OTC Markets. US broker-dealers continuously price F shares in accordance with local market share price movements and available liquidity. While trades are executed in US dollars by US broker-dealers, the shares are normally settled, cleared and custodized in the local market. As such, trading of an F share in the US increases the overall global liquidity for the company's shares.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Mahjong Journey, Jewels of Rome, Homicide Squad, Survivors: The Quest, The Secret Society and Pirates Pearls .

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 5th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at www.g5e.se/corporate.

