BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, August 12

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 30 June 2019, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 12 September 2019.

Enquiries:

Ms S Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Date: 12 August 2019


