

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese tech major Huawei unveiled its own mobile operating system HarmonyOS, that can rival Google's Andriod and Apple's iOS. The company said the OS will initially launch in China with plans of expanding it globally.



HarmonyOS, which is called 'Hongmeng' in Chinese, is set to replace Google's Android on the Huawei smartphones though it is said to be completely different from both its rival OS.



HarmonyOS, launched at the ongoing Huawei Developer Conference 2019 in Dongguan, China, can be used across different devices from smartphones to smart speakers and even sensors. The OS will be open sourced, meaning that other device-makers could theoretically use its operating system.



The new operating system is being rolled out months after Huawei was placed on a U.S. trade blacklist that barred U.S. companies from selling tech and software to Huawei unless they get a license to do so. Later, the ban was lifted provided the products do not pose national security concerns.



The new OS is expected to be an alternative, and can reduce Huawei's dependence on Android after Google stopped their Android support for Huawei smartphones.



HarmonyOS will be used first in Huawei's smart watches, smart screens, smart speakers and other devices, including 'in-vehicle systems.' Devices that use HarmonyOS will be integrated with each other.



Huawei is said to be still giving priority to Android for its smartphones, but with readiness to switch to HarmonyOS if the need arises. Huawei still wishes to use Android for their smartphones for now as the HarmonyOS is not yet compatible with Android apps.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX