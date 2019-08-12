The energy company will build a 38 MW solar, 22 MW wind and 12 MW battery project on one site. The first fully renewable hybrid power plant could be a blueprint for post-subsidy Germany. Vattenfall has an eye on German coalfields in particular.From pv magazine Germany. In the Goeree-Overflakkee region of the Netherlands province of South Holland, Vattenfall will realize its first full-renewable hybrid power plant, combining solar and wind power generation with a large storage facility. The energy company will invest around €35 million in a 38 MW solar power plant - its largest PV project to date ...

