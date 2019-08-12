Lending America LLC: Lending America CEO Curtis Nalley is Changing Traditional Banking Forever After Helping Fund $1 Billion for Startups

Lending America Provides Capital at 0 Percent Interest for 12 to 18 Months

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Curtis Nalley, CEO of Lending America LLC, is pleased to announce that his company has reached a very impressive milestone: they have helped fund $1 Billion for startups, all at 0 percent interest.

To learn more about Lending America and how the company works, please visit www.lendingamericallc.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, Nalley and his team at Lending America understand that while many budding entrepreneurs dream of opening their own company, and many people wish to go to school, finances may be standing in the way of achieving these important goals.

This knowledge inspired the founders to launch Lending America and provide people with the unsecured lines of credit and secured term loans they need to allow them to pursue their education and/or launch a start-up. Clients of Lending America typically receive the capital at 0 percent interest rate for 12-18 months to start up a business.

"Lending America offers the best funding you can possibly qualify for while making it a simple and fast process," the spokesperson noted, adding that people who are interested in applying can get started in three simple steps.

"Because we were built with the customer in mind, we've simplified the daunting process of approval for much-needed lines of credit and term loans by getting you a pre-approval from us within just 2 business days."

Filling out the pre-approval form should take no longer than a minute; applicants can submit their information and credit score with no obligations.

For people who have questions about the process, they are welcome to reach out to the friendly and experienced team at Lending America to learn more about their personal funding options.

Also, because Nalley and his team realize that a good credit score can help save people thousands of dollars a year through better interest rates, they will also provide applicants with three credit reports from Credit Check Total.

As Nalley noted, he is immensely proud of reaching the $1 Billion milestone, and is looking forward to helping even more people achieve their dreams.

"We want to get our name out to more people so we can positively affect their lives," he said.

About Lending America LLC:

Lending America LLC provides unsecured lines of credit and unsecured term loans to provide financing for their clients' businesses and education. They offer the best funding people can possibly qualify for. For more information, please visit www.lendingamericallc.com.

