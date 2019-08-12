Creates a streamlined workflow for money market investing between GTreasury's digital treasury management system and the Goldman Sachs Liquidity Solutions Portal

Connects GTreasury's ecosystem with the Goldman Sachs Liquidity Solutions Portal, an on-demand trading platform

GTreasury announced today that it has entered into a connectivity agreement with Goldman Sachs Co. LLC (GS&Co.) and Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) to connect the Goldman Sachs Liquidity Solutions Portal with GTreasury's treasury management system (TMS). The new arrangement will create an end-to-end workflow for investing in money market funds, introducing on-demand connectivity to third-party banking and fintech services.

"Our partnership with GS&Co. and GSAM speaks volumes about the increasing role of the TMS as a digital backbone for corporate financial services," says Terry Beadle, Global Head of Corporate Development at GTreasury. "Connecting treasury's ecosystem of third-party bank and fintech vendor processes into a seamless workflow will be essential for corporates that want the easiest route to scale and efficiency."

The Goldman Sachs Liquidity Solutions Portal will be connected with GTreasury's workflow, creating a highly-automated process that populates common client data for powerful decision making. With a single sign-on to GTreasury, clients will be able to view the big picture of their cash positions and investments in dashboards, perform a tighter sweeping of bank accounts automatically, and enter the Goldman Sachs Liquidity Solutions Portal. Clients can then choose a money market fund from across the broad market of U.S. and international funds and execute their trades. At client instruction, data will flow automatically back into GTreasury, informing cash, investment and accounting activities.

"We're delighted to work with the GTreasury team to connect this exciting tool with our own liquidity solutions," says Kathleen Hughes, Global Head of Liquidity Solutions Client Business. "Greater automation and integrated information will not only save time by simplifying the process but will also give corporate treasury teams the information they need to make the best investment decisions for their needs."

About GTreasury

GTreasury is a digital TMS platform that gives organizations cloud access to integrated treasury and risk management solutions. Its design leverages new technologies to connect treasury's ecosystem, enabling the seamless flow of data across and beyond the enterprise for new and smarter ways of working. With GTreasury, organizations can implement any combination of integrated Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Accounting, Banking, Risk Management, and Hedge Accounting in one SaaS solution. GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in North America, EMEA and APAC.

