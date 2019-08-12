Ethiopia is currently trying to set up a methodology for the calculation of electricity tariffs for mini-grid systems. Should the government's work come to fruition, it can provide much-needed certainty to mini-grid investors.Africa's off-grid solar market offers vast potential but the development of mini and micro-grid systems is often hindered by inadequate business models, themselves hampered by calculation of electricity tariffs. Ethiopia is trying to find a solution. Hizkyas Dufera, senior adviser to Ethiopia's Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, told the Africa Energy Forum held ...

