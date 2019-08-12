The "Analysis of the Western European Fluoroscopy Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technology and design improvements in multipurpose R/F Systems, the recent increase in the adoption of fluoroscopy procedures by private healthcare facilities and commercialization of disruptive technologies in real-time R/F are set to boost growth opportunities in the Western European fluoroscopy market. These multi-functional R/F systems have the advantage of reducing the healthcare facility's carbon footprint and increasing its capability for medical imaging by combining radiography with fluoroscopy equipment.

In Western Europe, a significant amount of fluoroscopy equipment is due for replacement. Simultaneously, technology and digitization in fluoroscopy equipment will have a strong influence on purchase mechanisms. Due to stricter regulations in terms of radiation dosage, vendors are adapting equipment to meet the new standards and at the same time build hybrid fluoroscopy and radiography to appeal to healthcare facilities.

Due to the adaptation in regulations for radiation dosage, fluoroscopy procedures are expected to receive established reimbursements. Hence, more market participants are expected to launch products in this segment and feature several clinical applications, and as a result of this, the competitive scenario in Western Europe is bound to increase.

This is also expected to boost growth in revenue during the latter part of the forecast period. The recent updates in radiation dose management have made market participants introduce new systems/upgrades to existing systems to comply with the new rules.

This has also resulted in the adoption of multi-purpose R/F systems by private hospitals/imaging facilities; earlier, such systems were primarily limited to the public hospitals.

To sum up, the fluoroscopy market in Western Europe is witnessing a technology and design disruption with improvements in multipurpose R/F systems; the rising adoption of such systems from private healthcare facilities, which are now aware of the potential in multipurpose R/F systems for lowering costs, consolidating space, and improving workflow; and in the commercialization of disruptive technologies, such as real-time R/F.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the demographics of hospitals and independent radiology centers in comparison to the adoption rate of multipurpose R/F systems in Western Europe? What are the key influential factors affecting these trends?

What are the trends influencing growth opportunities, regulations, and market dynamics of the Western European fluoroscopy market?

Who are the key market participants in the Western European fluoroscopy market by region?

What are the key factors influencing the adoption of equipment and purchasing decisions?

What are the overall fluoroscopy procedural volumes and fluoroscopy volumes per clinical application in the Western European fluoroscopy market?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Key Findings

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Scope and Segmentation

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Regional Findings

Factors Influencing the Uptake of Fluoroscopy-Snapshot

Procedural Volume-Western Europe

Key Fluoroscopy Clinical Applications

Market Overview-Fluoroscopy Procedural Volumes

Analysis of the Western European Fluoroscopy Market Snapshot of Fluoroscopy Clinical Application

RSNA Fluoroscopy Highlights, 2018

Three Big Predictions

Market Overview-Western Europe

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Total Revenue Forecast

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Total Unit Shipment Forecast

Drivers and Restraints-Total Fluoroscopy Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Forecasts-Total Fluoroscopy Market

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Total Revenue Forecast

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Total Unit Shipment Forecast

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Total Market Snapshot

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Market Share Competitive Analysis

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Disruptions Impacting Trends in the Short Term

Improved Tumor Detection using Dual-energy Fluoroscopy

The advent of Digitization in R/F Room Solutions

Technical Disruptions-Digital Tomosynthesis

RSNA 2018 Highlights for Fluoroscopy

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-RSNA Fluoroscopy Highlights, 2018

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Growth Opportunities, 2018-2023

Western European Fluoroscopy Market-Companies to Action

The Last Word

