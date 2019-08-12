Norm Champ, Investment Funds Partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Former Sec Director of the Division of Investment Management, Announces McGraw-Hill to Publish Mastering Money: How To Beat Debt, Build Wealth, and Be Prepared for Any Financial Crisis in NO

Champ is the author of Going Public, a highly-acclaimed book that described his adventures inside the SEC, published in 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / Norm Champ, a partner in the Investment Funds Group of Kirkland & Ellis LLP and former Director of the Division of Investment Management at the SEC, today announced that McGraw-Hill will publish his new book: Mastering Money: How To Beat Debt, Build Wealth, and Be Prepared for Any Financial Crisis. McGraw-Hill is a leading publisher of business, education and consumer titles.

The book, to be published in November 2019, is designed to help the many Americans who are living in fear of financial problems and want to recapture their piece of the American Dream. In simple language, the book guides readers to learn the fundamentals of getting their finances in order and learning how to invest for the future.

The book includes chapters on:

Everybody Makes Money Mistakes -- and Can Recover

How to be Truly House Rich

Saving Your Way to a Better Life

Investing Tax-Free

Become a Net Worth Warrior!

"All working Americans are vulnerable to the next economic crisis and ordinary families are facing a crisis of financial literacy and instability," Champ said. "Good people with good intentions are living on the brink. They're getting irresponsible advice, bad incentives from their government and little financial literacy training from their schools. The 1-2-3 process revealed in this book is a reliable and time-tested approach to peace of mind and financial freedom."

Champ's previous book, Going Public: My Adventures Inside the SEC and How To Prevent the Next Devastating Crisis, met with great acclaim and was based on his five-year tenure at the SEC. Going Public offers a behind-the-scenes look at the SEC's arcane culture and Champ's efforts to lead reforms to stabilize an American financial system that was on the brink of disaster. The book was favorably reviewed by many publications, including the Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Pensions & Investments, Think Advisor, Above The Law and Hedge Fund Law Report.

In tandem with the book, Champ is planning to launch an organization to promote and underwrite financial education, literacy and consumer engagement in economic issues. Through research, education, new initiatives and grassroots assistance, the organization will help Americans regain control of their economic destiny.

About Norm Champ

Norm Champ (http://normchamp.com/ @NormBChamp) is a partner in the Investment Funds Group of Kirkland & Ellis LLP and the former Director of the Division of Investment Management at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He is the author of Going Public: My Adventures inside the SEC and How to Prevent the Next Devastating Crisis. He is also a lecturer on Investment Management at Harvard Law School. Before joining the SEC in 2010, Mr. Champ was Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Chilton Investment Company, an investment adviser to long/short equity hedge funds and managed accounts. Mr. Champ has an A.B., summa cum laude, in History from Princeton University and a J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School. He was a Fulbright Scholar at King's College London where he received his M.A. in War Studies. Prior to joining Chilton in 1999, Mr. Champ was with the law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell and clerked for the Honorable Charles S. Haight, Jr. of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About McGraw-Hill

McGraw-Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators and professionals drive results. McGraw-Hill has offices across North America, India, China, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions available in nearly 60 languages. For more information, visit mheducation.com.

