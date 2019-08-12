Anzeige
12.08.2019 | 17:19
(24 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Cameron Investors Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 12

Date:12 August 2019

Cameron Investors Trust plc

LEI: 213800INFNVE5UT4TD45

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of the Company as at the close of business on 09 August 2019 is:

1,143.70 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information please contact:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

0131 538 1400


