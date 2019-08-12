Dubai-based Venture Capital Firm, Vuja De Capital, Opens Its Doors In 2020 With The Future Of Impact Investing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Venture Capitalist firms exist throughout the world to provide funding for companies that have the potential to generate significant profits for their shareholders. Vuja De Capital shares this market agenda but with one unique difference, to do this only whilst simultaneously benefiting people, communities and our planet's ecosystem.

Funding will initiate from dynamic Dubai in 2020 with a deliberate focus on diversity, inclusion and equality. Vuja De Capital believes that the best ideas can come from anyone, anywhere.

Vuja De Capital is about collaboration and team play to drive the advancement of financial investing from its current malaise to that required for a sustainable human existence on Earth. In marrying to the Vision and the Mission of Vuja De Capital, companies achieving funding will have demonstrated their steadfast adherence to triple bottom line reporting of social, environmental and economic benefits.

According to Jason Maya, the founder of Vuja De Capital, "We are all going to be seeing the same vision and that is of people and the planet. At the end of the day, if we responsibly focus on these two things, that will result in ethical profit."

For more information, please contact Vuja De Capital by email to info@vujadecaopital.com

About Vuja De Capital: Headquartered in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Vuja De Capital's mission is to bring together investors and entrepreneurs, from all walks of life and from all over the Earth, in relationships that successfully generate ethical profits by, first and foremost, focussing on people, communities and the planet.