Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2019 / 17:17 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 129.5743 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8335377 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639

August 12, 2019 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)