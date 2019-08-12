Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2019 / 17:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 09-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 351.9959 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29985 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 16505 EQS News ID: 856037 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 12, 2019 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)