Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 12 August 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 500,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 540.48p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 4,029,261 ordinary shares held in treasury and 191,637,473 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

12 August 2019