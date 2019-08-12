9FJ reveals Spring/Summer 2020's free-spirited and fun aesthetics

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair - September (9FJ) will offer a glimpse of collections that would likely be Spring/Summer 2020 favourites.

Scheduled for September 16 to 19 at the AsiaWorld-Expo, 9FJ will bring together about 250 established manufacturers, up-and-coming design talents and artisanal brands in one of the region's most international and diverse fashion jewellery and accessories sourcing events.

"With its high concentration of design talents, and fashion jewellery and accessories manufacturers, 9FJ provides a dynamic and exciting space where you can connect with industry leaders, influencers and creatives," says Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs - Asia at Informa Markets. "This event also offers professional buyers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the palettes, shapes and styles that would be defining the fashion jewellery and accessories market in the coming seasons."

The B2B fair features exhibitors who are ready to present their unique value propositions in one of the biggest gatherings of fashion jewellery and accessories professionals in the world.

One design-driven company that aims to make an impression at 9FJ is the House of Tuhina, an India-based accessories and fashion jewellery business that applies weaving and enamelling techniques to its collections.

"These techniques have been developed by the brand, and are exclusive to the House of Tuhina," the company shares. "The brand is also committed to providing employment to women in and around Delhi who were, until now, unemployed. By teaching them our hand-weaving techniques, we do not only provide them employment - we also empower them."

Yiwu Mingheng Jewelry Co Ltd of China is focused on innovative product design and manufacturing. Employing more than 200 people, the company has more than 100,000 styles in in a portfolio spanning several product categories.

"We hope to continue to expand and consolidate our sales channels with the help of the Hong Kong fair," Yiwu Mingheng Jewelry says. Counting Europe and the US among its export markets, the manufacturer says it puts a strong emphasis on innovation and quality, adding that it has passed a third-party audit of major wholesalers.

Bobby Creation Pvt Ltd of India will unveil its collection of handmade handbags and clutches, belts, scarves and fashion jewellery made of natural materials (straw, beads and leather to name a few) and fabrics in the summery colours of green, blue, coral and red. The company accepts custom orders, it adds.

"Each of our exhibitors has something different to offer buyers - that's the beauty of this compact sourcing event," says Lau of Jewellery Fairs - Asia.

Here's an inside scoop on the Spring/Summer 2020 designs that will be unveiled at 9FJ.

About Informa Markets' Jewellery Fairs

Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair - September is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958755/Spring_Summer_2020_designs_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958767/Spring_Summer_2020_designs_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958768/Spring_Summer_2020_designs_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958757/Logo.jpg

